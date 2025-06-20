Henrico man killed in crash on John Rolfe Parkway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was killed in a two-car crash in Tuckahoe on Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to the intersection of John Rolfe Parkway and Gayton Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday where two drivers had collided. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers, 75-year-old Edmund White Creekmore Jr., died of his injuries Wednesday evening.

According to police, Creekmore was heading south on John Rolfe Parkway before the crash. He was attempting to turn left onto Gayton Road when the crash occurred with the driver of the other vehicle, who was heading North on John Rolfe.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Bolinger at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story.

