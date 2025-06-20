Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico man killed in crash on John Rolfe Parkway

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 20, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 20, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was killed in a two-car crash in Tuckahoe on Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to the intersection of John Rolfe Parkway and Gayton Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday where two drivers had collided. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers, 75-year-old Edmund White Creekmore Jr., died of his injuries Wednesday evening.

According to police, Creekmore was heading south on John Rolfe Parkway before the crash. He was attempting to turn left onto Gayton Road when the crash occurred with the driver of the other vehicle, who was heading North on John Rolfe.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Bolinger at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone