Homeowner finds bag of edibles hidden in newly-purchased Chesterfield house

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A homeowner found a bag of edibles hidden in an air vent of their new Chesterfield home.

The homeowner recently purchased the foreclosed house along the 700 block of Colony Forest Drive.

The homeowner was changing their air vent filters and that is where they found the drugs, Chesterfield Police Lt. Turner said. Testing showed the edibles contained THC, the substance in marijuana that makes you feel high.

While police could not disclose the exact weight and value of the edibles, investigators said they were found in one gallon-sized bag that was full of edibles and one gallon-sized bag that was half-filled.

Police said they believed the investigation was now considered a closed case but did not say if anyone was arrested or if any charges were filed in this case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.