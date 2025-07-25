2 people injured in Henrico double shooting, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a double shooting in Henrico County on Thursday night, according to police.

The call for a shooting in the 7500 block of Edgewood Avenue came in just after 8 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Both of them are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

"The suspect has fled the scene, but no additional information is available at this time," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

