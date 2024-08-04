Manchester apartment complex hit with back-to-back car break-ins: 'It does feel like a violation'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Standing outside the visitor's parking garage at the Eddy on the James apartment complex off Semmes Avenue in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood, you can see where the damage was done.

Multiple cars in the lot have their windows completely busted out or severely cracked. Glass litters the ground.

"It does feel like a violation," said one resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said it happened two nights in a row.

"There was a Wednesday night break-in and I was alerted by another resident that said, 'Hey, check your cars,'" she said. "I came down and my cars were fine. The next morning when I came down to go to work, my vehicles were broken into."

Her car and her two children's cars were targeted. Though nothing was stolen, multiple windows were shattered.

"For me, personally, having three vehicles affected, that's almost what I'm paying in rent," she explained.

The apartment's visitors' garage, where the resident said both break-ins occurred, does not appear to have any cameras you can see from the garage, nor is it gated.

“Unfortunate things happen, for it to be it to be a repeated thing, that’s what’s really making me feel unsafe. This has been the fourth break-in since I’ve lived here and I’ve only been here since February," the anonymous resident said.

The tenant shared emails from the complex after each break-in, saying other Manchester communities were hit around the same time.

In an email, it said a police report had been filed and armed security guards had been hired to monitor the area at night.

The complex said a gate for the visitors' garage will likely be installed at the end of September, encouraging everyone to park their vehicles in a tenants' garage in the meantime, which will cost a $75 parking fee each month.

But the resident CBS 6 spoke with said the gate for that garage stopped working over the weekend, right after the break-ins.

CBS 6 reached out to police for more information but has not heard back at this time.

CBS 6 also reached out to the apartment complex to see if management was aware of the broken gate and had an estimated timeline for when it would be repaired, but the office was closed.

"We got a lot of single, young professional women that live here and to know that we can't safely park in our parking garage just makes me feel unsafe, completely," the resident said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.