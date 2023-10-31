Son, colleagues remember Chesterfield Fire Deputy District Chief Ed Myers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Matt Meyers has fond memories of growing up and spending time with his father inside Chesterfield Fire Station 4.

“Dad was somebody who really cared about anything he got involved with whether that’s his own family, his work, the fire department,” Matt Meyers said.

Meyers’ father, former District Chief Ed Myers, died last week after a long illness.

Chief Myers was a member and long-time district chief of the Bon Air Volunteer Fire Department Station 4 where a memorial sits outside off Polo Parkway.

He joined the department in May 1987 and spent many years serving the people of Chesterfield, according to Battalion Chief Sal Luciano.

“His father had been a volunteer firefighter growing up so I think part of that was following those footsteps,” Matt Meyers said.

Luciano was a firefighter stationed at Station 4 when he first met Meyers.

“In Bon Air, it’s a relatively small community and they know a lot of people. The amount of time he’s been there, a lot of people knew Chief Meyers and they knew him. That’s something that we wanted to celebrate,” Luciano said of the memorial.

Meyers kept a busy workday despite his illness.

“It’s a large commitment. He had a full-time job and a family and still put in 36 years, both operationally, and in the last few years and even when he was sick, administratively helping support the department and volunteers at Station 4,” Luciano said.

Meyers' funeral is still being arranged.

“The lasting thing was that he cared and really wanted to make a difference any way he could and put his full heart into it,” Matt Meyers said.

Family has asked in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Bon Secours Hospice Community Center in Bon Air.