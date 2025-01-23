Driver of stolen car dies after wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-195 Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Police responded to a crash on northbound I-195 in Richmond just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Ebony Washington had been traveling south in the northbound lanes in a Chevy Malibu, which had been reported stolen, when she struck a Subaru head-on.
The initial collision caused the Subaru to overturn and strike a Toyota Camry. A Tesla that was unable to stop in time also struck the Chevy Malibu.
Washington succumbed to injuries at the scene. She was 35.
The three other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube