Driver of stolen car dies after wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-195 Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to a crash on northbound I-195 in Richmond just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Ebony Washington had been traveling south in the northbound lanes in a Chevy Malibu, which had been reported stolen, when she struck a Subaru head-on.

The initial collision caused the Subaru to overturn and strike a Toyota Camry. A Tesla that was unable to stop in time also struck the Chevy Malibu.

Washington succumbed to injuries at the scene. She was 35.

The three other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.

