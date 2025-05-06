Police identified woman killed in Westover Hills Boulevard shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the woman killed Sunday evening on Westover Hills Boulevard in Richmond as 42-year-old Ebony Allen.

"Officers were called to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female, Allen, inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond police spokesperson wrote in an email. "She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Mourners can share photos and memories with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.