EAT Restaurant Partners opening Lucky AF on Forest Hill Avenue, 'mystery concept' in Short Pump

The new building sits across from Little Nickel along Forest Hill Avenue.
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s shaping up to be a busy fall for EAT Restaurant Partners. The local restaurant group recently signed a lease to open a location of its sushi restaurant Lucky AF at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. The first Lucky AF location opened in Scott’s Addition in 2020. EAT also is working on a new, mystery concept at GreenGate in Short Pump, according to a recently submitted plan of development in Henrico County.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

