RICHMOND Va. -- An East End shopping center that has sat empty for months will soon be converted into a resource center for teenagers.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond (BGCMR) on Monday announced they will transform the old Eastlawn Shopping Center into an expansive teen-centric center.

“This is the most important announcement I’ve been part of,” said Sean Miller, the non-profit’s chief operating officer. “The community has supported the project hence the $25 million comprehensive campaign.”

The non-profit planned to bring wrap around service opportunities like mental health services, college-prep and workforce development, in addition to providing programs and activities for teens. Those services will be fulfilled by other organizations throughout the Great Richmond Community.

“This space represents the tangible culmination of our vision for how we can best serve the needs of our community’s underserved teen population,” said Todd McFarlane, president & chief executive officer. “The facility will help guide teens into adulthood, putting them on a trajectory toward healthier, more connected and thriving futures.”

Boys & Girls Clubs purchased the former Eastlawn Shopping center at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Creighton Roads from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority last year.

Robins Foundation contributed $1 million through a five-year pledge to the organization.

BGCMR hopes to begin construction in the summer. The 16,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in spring 2021.

