85-home eastern Henrico neighborhood planned off Nine Mile Road

Harsh Thakker and Dorado Capital
Richmond BizSense
Harsh Thakker, who leads Dorado Capital, is planning an 85-home subdivision on 30 acres off Nine Mile Road between Westover Avenue and Orams Lane.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 09:24:09-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A newer player in the region’s residential development scene is looking to add to its workload with one of its largest projects yet. Richmond-based Dorado Capital is planning an 85-home subdivision on 30 acres off Nine Mile Road between Westover Avenue and Orams Lane.

The site is north of Nine Mile about a mile east of Laburnum Avenue and behind Henrico County’s under-construction Newbridge Firehouse 23 at 5618 Nine Mile Road.

The subdivision would wrap around Robinson Park and fill agricultural land that forms a gap between established residential neighborhoods to the west and east.

