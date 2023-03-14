Watch Now
Hundreds of new homes, Wawa planned for eastern Henrico

Richmond BizSense
Site work is underway on Landmark, a 100-acre development straddling Dry Bridge Road at its intersection with Williamsburg Road.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — While their interchange at the western end of Henrico has been a center of development activity for decades, the crossroads of interstates 64 and 295 on the east side of the county is about to get an influx of growth of its own.

More than 1,000 new homes are in the pipeline for the area southwest of the I-64-295 interchange in Varina, along with commercial development including a Wawa, fast-food restaurants, and potentially a hotel. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

