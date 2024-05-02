Two people killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed in a crash along South Laburnum Avenue and New Market Road in eastern Henrico, according to police.

"At approximately 6:17 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of S. Laburnum Avenue and New Market Road for a reported two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers located a box truck on its side in the woodline along with a SUV," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The SUV was occupied by a driver and two passengers. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV (serious injuries) and the driver of the box truck (minor injuries) were transported to an area hospital for treatment."

S. Laburnum Avenue at New Market Road was closed as police investigated the crash.

"Drivers can still make left and right turns onto New Market Road. One westbound lane of New Market Road remains open, while all eastbound lanes on New Market Road in the area are closed; traffic is being diverted onto Messer Road," police advised.

