Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue: 'People are the parade'

RICHMOND, Va. — From the Easter Bunny at Maymont to decorative bonnets on Monument Avenue, Richmond families have two beloved spring traditions to enjoy this Easter weekend.

On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue, thanks to financial support from Sage Wealth Advisors.

"We had seen the media reports that they were not going to have a parade this year and they were at risk of not having it due to lack of funding," George Gordon with Sage Wealth Advisors said. "We reached out to Michael Lantz, the head of the Historic Monument Avenue Association, and indicated we'd be interested in helping out and just through that conversation, we ended up being the major sponsor of the Easter Parade and we're very happy to be able to do it."

The popular event brings thousands to Monument Avenue for live music, vendors, and the unique "parade" experience.

"I think the people are the parade," Gordon said. "Monument Avenue is two parts to it, so you walk up one and come down the other, and you'll see all sorts of people here. Jonathan the juggler will be here, a lot of entertainment, a lot of good time."

One of the biggest highlights is the Easter Bonnet contest, featuring three categories: adults, children, and pets. Those wanting to participate should register by 4 p.m. Sunday at the Allen Stage.

The Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont returns on Saturday, offering expanded activities across the park's 100-acre grounds.

"This year's Dominion Energy Family Easter is going to be bigger and better than ever. The community zone is expanded. We've got some new partners here this year. We have 100 acres to explore, and lots of good things to do," Amber Walczuk, Maymont's Director of Special Events and Event Sales, said.

Visitors can enjoy bounce houses, lawn games, animals at the Children's Farm, food trucks, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

The event offers multiple entry points for convenience.

"All three entrances will be open. The main event is happening on the Carriage House Lawn, which is closest to our Magnolia gate entrance. However, the Robins Nature Center will also be open, including our run of the river exhibit and the farm will be open, and there will be some activities and a stage over here on the farm," Walczuk explained.

Admission is $5 and visitors can reserve entry times for either 9 a.m. or noon. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. Click here for more information.

