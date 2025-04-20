Highlights from 2025 Easter on Parade on historic Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Easter on Parade returned to Monument Avenue to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday.

The popular event brings thousands to Monument Avenue for live music, vendors, and the unique "parade" experience.

The event was made possible thanks to financial support from Sage Wealth Advisors.

"We had seen the media reports that they were not going to have a parade this year and they were at risk of not having it due to lack of funding," George Gordon with Sage Wealth Advisors said.

As a result, the group reached out to the Historic Monument Avenue Association and said they were interested in backing the event.

"I think the people are the parade," Gordon said. "Monument Avenue is two parts to it, so you walk up one and come down the other, and you'll see all sorts of people here. Jonathan the juggler will be here, a lot of entertainment, a lot of good time."

One of the highlights is the Easter Bonnet contest, featuring three categories: adults, children, and pets.

