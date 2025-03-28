Easter Eggstravaganza returns to Chesterfield Fairgrounds -- and it's free!

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The public is invited to an Easter egg hunt at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 5.

Teresa Welch is organizing the free Easter Eggstravaganza for the fifth year in a row.

Last year, hundreds of kids showed up to hunt for eggs, play in bounce houses, get their faces painted, enjoy live music, and more. As of Friday, more than 1,400 people have confirmed their intentions to attend, according to a Facebook event page.

Welch founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike in 2020.

Every child 12 and under who shows up has a chance to win a new bike in honor of Cannon.

'Ride on Cannon' event celebrates life of boy shot on bike

“When you're calling that ticket out and that little kid wins a bike and he comes running up to you, and his eyes are big around like saucers — I mean, that makes it all worth it,” Welch said.

Welch filled 20,000 eggs with candy, toys, and tickets to exchange for one of 700 toys.

She recalled the moment one child said spending time with their family was their favorite part of the event.

“My heart dropped because that's what I want to happen. I want these kids to be able to make memories with their families,” Welch said.

She credits local businesses and volunteers who have donated money, supplies, and their time to make the event possible.

Chesterfield County Community Police will help hand out the bikes, and Victor Products donated the sugar, syrup, and cones for snow cones.

“People tell me all the time, ‘Why don't you charge for the cotton candy or the popcorn?’ Because some families can't afford that, and I don't want one set of kids walking around with no cotton candy or a snow cone. It’s free, and it's my job to go to businesses and ask them for their support to ensure that it is free. It's a lot of work,” Welch explained.

The fifth Easter Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Courthouse Road. The egg hunt starts at 2:45 p.m.

For an additional cost, families can buy food from food trucks, including Big Mike’s Grillin’ & BBQ and King’s Korner.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.