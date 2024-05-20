Man found dead in car parked in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Richmond after police found a man dead inside a car.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard at about 2:24 p.m. on Monday, May 20, to investigate a shooting.

"Officers arrived and in the rear parking area of an apartment building found an adult male inside of a vehicle. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

WTVR Richmond Police are investigating a homicide along the 400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.

Detectives asked neighbors on East Brookland Park Boulevard, Cliff Avenue, and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to review surveillance video and look for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

