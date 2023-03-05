Woman shot in Richmond; gas station pumps, parking cordoned off

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was shot in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street around 12:30 a.m.

The Exxon gas station near Shockoe Bottom was cordoned off with crime scene tape as investigators focused on the parking lot.

WTVR East Broad Street Shooting

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the woman was shot in the torso.

The victim is expected to survive, according to those sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

