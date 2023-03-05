Watch Now
Woman shot in Richmond; gas station pumps, parking cordoned off

East Broad Street Shooting
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 18:00:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was shot in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street around 12:30 a.m.

The Exxon gas station near Shockoe Bottom was cordoned off with crime scene tape as investigators focused on the parking lot.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the woman was shot in the torso.

The victim is expected to survive, according to those sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

