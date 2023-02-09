Person killed in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in a broad daylight shooting on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Richmond Police were called to East Broad Street, between 3rd and 4th streets, at about 2:30 p.m.

Provided to WTVR

In addition to the deceased, a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Richmond Police have not yet released specific information about the victims nor a suspect in the shooting.

Provided to WTVR

The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.

GRTC said that due to the road closures from the shooting, there will be disruptions to all buses going down Broad Street, including 1 A/B/C, 2 A/B/C/, 13, 3C, 78, 87 and the Pulse.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.