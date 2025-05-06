2.8 magnitude earthquake near Dillwyn sends shake through Central Virginia

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred near Dillwyn, Virginia in Buckingham County Tuesday afternoon, sending a shake through Central Virginia.

CBS 6 viewers across the region said they felt the shake, including in Colonial Heights, North Chesterfield, and the Fan District in Richmond.

If you felt the earthquake, you can share your location with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to help them collect data on the incident by going here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

