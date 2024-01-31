Watch Now
Early voting suspended for the day in Richmond after heating system failure releases smoke and fumes

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 12:30:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Early voting was suspended for the day in Richmond on Wednesday after the heating system failed at the city’s Office of Elections, releasing fumes and smoke in the building, officials said.

Firefighters’ prompt action prevented further damage, General Registrar Keith Balmer said in a video statement posted to social media. But to ensure the safety of staff and voters, Balmer said he decided to suspend early voting for the day.

Early voting for the March 5 primary election began on Jan. 19 and runs through March 2, according to the office's website.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
