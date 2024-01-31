Early voting suspended for the day in Richmond after heating system failure releases smoke and fumes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Early voting was suspended for the day in Richmond on Wednesday after the heating system failed at the city’s Office of Elections, releasing fumes and smoke in the building, officials said.

Firefighters’ prompt action prevented further damage, General Registrar Keith Balmer said in a video statement posted to social media. But to ensure the safety of staff and voters, Balmer said he decided to suspend early voting for the day.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Statement from the General Registrar Regarding Emergency Incident At The Office of Elections pic.twitter.com/AaZg2At0Qn — Office of Elections (@RVA_Votes) January 31, 2024

Early voting for the March 5 primary election began on Jan. 19 and runs through March 2, according to the office's website.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.