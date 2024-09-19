Early voting starts tomorrow. Here's what these Virginians think about casting their ballot early.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Election Day is just over six weeks away, but Virginians won’t have to wait until Nov. 5 to make their decisions about the representation they want to see at the local, state and national level.

On Friday, the polls will open for the first time for early voting across the Commonwealth. Some Virginians already plan to vote early.

“I love early voting," said Louise Phelix. "I love it because I can take time to consider who I want to vote for. I don’t have to wait in line."

“I will be early voting because I will be on my honeymoon on Election Day and so I won’t be in the country at the time,“ said Chris Edwards.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it much, but hearing that’s its going on tomorrow, its probably something that I’ll probably look into doing a lot sooner,” said Jadin Whitaker.

WTVR Jadin Whitaker / Louise Phelix / Chris Edwards

Hanover voter registrar outreach liaison Caryn Fuerte said that with this year being a presidential election cycle, the county office is expecting a huge turnout. But she believes they’re prepared for the surge of early ballot casters.

"The eagerness to come out and vote has been amazing,” Fuerte said. “We’ve got lots of phone calls lots of people coming in. I love that our citizens are so engaged.”

Fuerte said voters can help move the early voting process along quickly by having photo IDs ready to go.

The presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is sure to be top of mind for most Virginians going to the polls early.

At the state level, Democratic Sen. Tim Kane is seeking another term as he faces off against Republican Challenger Hung Cao — alongside the 11 congressional races happening across the Commonwealth.

Fuerte said where ever and whenever you happen to be voting this year, now is the time to start double checking registration and figuring out where you can vote. Voters can check their registration at vote.virginia.gov.

By the time polls open Friday, constituents who plan on casting their vote ahead of Election Day should be able to find a sample ballot at their voting location or online at their registrar's website.

Polls will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Early voting on Saturday won’t become available until the two Saturdays before Election Day, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.