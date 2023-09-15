Watch Now
Why you're seeing Million-dollar South Carolina-style homes in Central Virginia

Jonathan Spiers
Scott Ruth, Josh Goldschmidt, and Scott Shaheen, from left, in front of the first house built and another under construction at The Blufftons in West Creek.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 07:37:16-04

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A touch of South Carolina’s Lowcountry has come to Goochland’s West Creek with the first of what’s planned to be dozens of million-dollar homes near the transforming business park’s southern entrance. Eagle Construction of VA recently completed its first house at The Blufftons, a 29-home subdivision with half-acre lots that’s taking shape across West Creek Parkway from Performance Food Group’s headquarters, just north of Patterson Avenue.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

