2 men on porch injured in Petersburg drive-by shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men wounded in a Petersburg neighborhood Friday evening.

Two men were sitting on a porch in the 1100 block of E. Booker Circle around 6:15 p.m. when a car rolled by and shots rang out, police told Jon Burkett.

One of the men was shot in the foot; the other was shot in the arm, Burkett said.

Their injuries were described as not life-threatening, police said.

Police are working with the community to try to get surveillance video, so officers can identify the vehicle involved.

There were a lot of shell casings in the street, Burkett noted.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.