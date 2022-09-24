Teen accused of killing Henrico girl tried to escape jail, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The teen accused of killing a 13-year-old girl last year in Henrico as she was walking home from school tried to escape from jail on Friday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Fifteen-year-old Dylan Williams tried to escape from the East Parham Road Juvenile Detention Center around 5 p.m., according to those sources.

The teen was running around the perimeter and at one point had a sewer grate in his hands, but he dropped it before he was detained by employees, sources said.

Williams, who is facing six charges in the killing of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, including first-degree murder, is being charged as an adult.

His trial is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.