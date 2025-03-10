Richmond Falcon Cam goes live for 2025 season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) beloved Falcon Cam is live for another season.

The camera captures a nest box atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza’s West Tower and follows the activities of a peregrine falcon pair that nests there each spring.

The return of the live stream coincides with the falcon's breeding season, which means those tuning in could expect to see falcons at any moment.

“We’ve been monitoring the activity on camera throughout the course of the last month and have seen the same birds from the past several years on camera, daily,” said DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist Meagan Thomas in a statement. “If all goes well, this will be the sixth year that we’ve had our familiar female nest here, and the fifth year for the male who shares in parental duties such as incubation and hunting for food. Together they have hatched and raised four chicks each year since 2021, so I‘m very excited to see if that pattern will continue for yet another year.”

Click here to view the Richmond Falcon Cam.

