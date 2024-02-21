Teen arrested for deadly double shooting on West Broad Street that prompted VCU campus alert

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager has been arrested in a shooting that left a man dead and another critically injured early Sunday morning along West Broad Street in downtown Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of West Broad Street just after 3:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Dwight Wright, of Richmond, unresponsive on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVR Richmond and VCU Police investigate a deadly shooting along the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond, Va.

Officers said another man with apparent gunshot wounds was driven to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.

"Detectives determined that he was also involved in the shooting on West Broad Street that followed an altercation," a police department spokesperson said.

Officials said 18-year-old Aaron Marcus, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday and was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. However, police said additional charges are pending.

Both Richmond and VCU Police were investigating the deadly shooting, which prompted a campus alert, due to the crime's proximity to the university's Monroe Park campus.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

