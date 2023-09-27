Watch Now
Man grows state-champion pumpkin in Short Pump backyard

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 27, 2023
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 27, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A backyard in Short Pump turned out to be the perfect spot for the new Virginia state champion pumpkin to grow. Dustin Price’s giant pumpkin, sitting at 1,845 pounds, was certified at the Tennessee Valley Fair on Sept. 7.

“I am the official state champion,” Price said. “Most of the weigh-offs, including the State Fair of Virginia, are here in the next [week or so], I’m crossing my fingers that nobody beats my record. But, I beat [the former Virginia state record] by 300 pounds, so I feel pretty good.”

Dustin Price celebrates his Virginia state record pumpkin, following an official weigh-in in Tennessee.

For Price, 41, it was the culmination of an effort to grow giant fruit that started in 2007. Click here to read more on the Henrico Citizen.

