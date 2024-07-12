How this coffee-obsessed 14-year-old plans to take down Starbucks: 'We’re determined to beat them'

RICHMOND, Va. -- On searing summer days, a lemonade stand can be a sizzling side hustle for young entrepreneurs. But Dustin Anderson is putting the squeeze on a different drink altogether.

At Pop Up RVA, Dustin’s expanding customer base is buzzing. The 14-year-old from Richmond’s Carver neighborhood is the founder of Sheep Hill Coffee.

“I started it in 2023 and launched in 2024,” Dustin said.

The venture he has been dreaming of shortly after taking his first sip when he was just five.

WTVR

He’s been obsessed with serving up his own Joe ever since. The soon-to-be 10th grader isn’t intimidated by his established rivals.

“(Starbucks) is actually one of our biggest competitors. But we’re trying our best. We’re determined to beat them. We’re determined. We have that thrive," he said.

Dustin is grinding his way through the ups and downs of running a business.

He is chief barista, marketer and money manager.

As CEO, Dustin doesn’t have downtime. Video games gather dust as he fine tunes his business plan and studies spread sheets.

Dustin buys and blends his beans at Rostov’s Coffee & Tea.

“This is where all of the fun happens and this where the coffee gets roasted,” Dustin said. ”I wanted to find that special coffee that is bold but not too strong. And that has a smooth profile.”

Owner Tammy Rostov recognized her customer’s caffeinated confidence early on. She has been helping Dustin navigate the coffee landscape ever since.

WTVR Tammy Rostov with Dustin Anderson

“I have weeks where I see Dustin three or four times a week. Sometimes twice in one day. I took him seriously,” Tammy said. “He is not afraid to say ‘I don’t know that can you tell me how that works.’ That is a life skill you can carry with you all your days.”

Dustin's mom Pamela percolates with pride.

“Can’t ask for a better child. Yeah," she said.

As for her son succeeding she makes a bold prediction.

“He is a go getter,” Pamela said. “But if he sets him mind to something he won’t stop until he gets it till the way he wants it to be.”

Pamela admits though there have been growing pains. Whatever he experiences as a tiny tycoon will forever pale in comparison to what he faced when he entered the world.

WTVR

“If nobody knew Dustin they would have never known he’d gone through all of these hurdles,” she said. “Yeah. I just wanted to give him my undivided attention because of the other things he was going through."

Dustin’s biological mother was addicted to drugs which impacted Dustin at birth. He didn’t speak until he was four. And he dealt with bouts of bullying.

“One incident two little girls pushed him down on the playground and stepped on his arm and broke a bone in his elbow,” Pamela said.

Pamela started fostering Dustin when he was two months old. She adopted him one year later.

“I have no idea where he would have ended up but I’m glad he ended up with me,” she said.

Dustin filters any lingering negativity. He prefers focusing on the positivity he gets from his growing coffee business.

“It is not a hobby,” she said. “This is my passion and my dream job.”

He is poring more than his heart and soul into making his liquid dreams come true.

“I’m going to find a blend that not only works for me but works for my customers. Because at the end of the day I want my customers to be happy and satisfied,” Dustin said.

Dustin envisions opening a cafe by the time he’s 21 so he can take care of his mom who has given so much.

“Every day I wake up and think about retiring her. That is overall my goal. Having a business and doing what I love for my family,” Dustin said.

Mentor and coffee merchant Tammy Rostov doesn’t doubt her customer’s robust inner drive.

“I think you decide what you like early on and you decide to have a passion. Dustin’s passion is definitely for coffee,” Tammy said.

Dustin Anderson is not letting past hurdles in life leave a bitter taste. For this business owner the challenges make brewing success that much sweeter.

”I’m so motivated to keep doing coffee,” Dustin said.

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.