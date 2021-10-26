Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dump truck overturns, spills load on I-64 in Goochland

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Goochland Dump Truck 64 crash 1.JPG
Virginia State Police Goochland Dump Truck 64 crash 2.JPG
Posted at 7:30 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 07:37:58-04

GOOCHLAND, Va. -- A dump truck headed west on Interstate 64 early Tuesday morning ran off of the road, overturned and spilled its load onto the interstate.

Virginia State Police said the driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The crash happened in Goochland County near mile marker 168 and, as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, all westbound lanes on I-64 in that area were closed.

Troopers said they are investigating fatigue as a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide