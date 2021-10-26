Dump truck overturns, spills load on I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. -- A dump truck headed west on Interstate 64 early Tuesday morning ran off of the road, overturned and spilled its load onto the interstate.

Virginia State Police said the driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The crash happened in Goochland County near mile marker 168 and, as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, all westbound lanes on I-64 in that area were closed.

Troopers said they are investigating fatigue as a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

