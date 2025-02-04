Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Overturned dump truck closes Henrico road

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 4, 2025
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police responded to a crash involving an overturned dump truck on Charles City Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found that the dump truck had spilled its contents across the road.

Charles City Road crash.jpg

No injuries were reported.

Henrico’s Crash Team is currently investigating the scene.

The portion of Charles City Road between Monahan and Beulah roads is closed as crews work to clear the area and safely reopen the road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone