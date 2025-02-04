Overturned dump truck closes Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police responded to a crash involving an overturned dump truck on Charles City Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found that the dump truck had spilled its contents across the road.

Henrico Police

No injuries were reported.

Henrico’s Crash Team is currently investigating the scene.

The portion of Charles City Road between Monahan and Beulah roads is closed as crews work to clear the area and safely reopen the road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.