New information revealed about dump truck driver who crashed into I-95

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Colonial Heights police lieutenant described it as "un-nerving" when a bridge he was crossing over I-95 was hit below by a dump truck.

Lieutenant Jared Bradberry said the crash was unlike anything he has experienced.

"I was just about to come onto the bridge when I heard a loud explosion and saw debris, metal, and dirt going up into the air, up over the bridge," Lt. Bradberry said.

The accident happened just before 11 Wednesday morning and tied up traffic for hours. At one point, traffic was backed up in the I-95 southbound lanes for over five miles.

A dump truck struck the metal support beams of the bridge, and as a result, the contents of the truck spilled out onto the interstate.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Franklyn Recarter of Falmouth, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and reckless driving.

A 2023 Kia struck the debris and crashed as well. The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says they have closed the right westbound lane and Ellerslie Avenue sidewalk following the bridge strike.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.