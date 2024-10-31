Dump truck crash damages traffic lights, impacts West Broad Street traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The westbound lanes of West Broad Street, near Springfield Road, in western Henrico County are closed after a dump truck crashed into a traffic pole damaging the traffic lights, according to Henrico Police.

The crash was reported at about 4:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Avoid the area if possible.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok