Dump truck crash damages traffic lights, impacts West Broad Street traffic

Henrico Police
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The westbound lanes of West Broad Street, near Springfield Road, in western Henrico County are closed after a dump truck crashed into a traffic pole damaging the traffic lights, according to Henrico Police.

The crash was reported at about 4:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Avoid the area if possible.

