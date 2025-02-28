Watch Now
Troopers: Dump truck rear-ended SUV before overturning; traffic backed up for miles on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a dump truck has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 on Richmond's Southside coming in and out of downtown on Friday afternoon.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash, which had closed two northbound lanes and one southbound lane near Maury Street, at mile marker 72 around 2 p.m., according to officials.

The dump truck rear-ended an SUV, overturned and was then hit by a sedan, troopers said.

The drivers of the three vehicles involved reported non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The truck spilled its load onto the interstate's northbound lanes and traffic was getting by via the shoulder.

Troopers estimated that cleanup for the wreck could take at least two hours.

"There are currently two miles of delays," VDOT officials warned. "Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid additional delays."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

