Dump truck dislodged underneath I-64 overpass in James City County; all westbound lanes shut down

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A dump truck is stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 64 in James City County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and is blocking all westbound lanes of traffic.

"The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has a detour in place routing the westbound traffic off of exit 227 onto Old Stage Road," state police said.

The dump truck driver has been taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

