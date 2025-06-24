Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dump truck dislodged underneath I-64 overpass in James City County; all westbound lanes shut down

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 24, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 24, 2025
Dump truck crash
Posted
and last updated

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A dump truck is stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 64 in James City County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and is blocking all westbound lanes of traffic.

"The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has a detour in place routing the westbound traffic off of exit 227 onto Old Stage Road," state police said.

The dump truck driver has been taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Click here to track current conditions as crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone