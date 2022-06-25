CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen at a Chesterfield apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Officers said Dulce Gomez, of the 3500 Block of Meadowdale Boulevard, was last seen taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex around 4:30 p.m.

"Gomez's adult sister has received communication from Gomez that suggests that she is gone against her will," Lt. James R. Lamb with Chesterfield Police wrote.

Police described Gomez as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt and sandals, according to police.

Anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!