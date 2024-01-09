Dry-cleaning delivery startup launches in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. -- The time has come for a local entrepreneur to unfold a concept he’s been thinking about since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reggie Nuwordu recently launched DryPass, a startup that offers dry cleaning pickup and delivery.

Via the company’s website, customers can select a local dry cleaner and coordinate the drop-off and return of their clothing. DryPass makes its money through a $5 monthly subscription fee. The contracted drivers get paid through variable delivery fees.

Nuwordu, who has a background in the dry-cleaning industry, said the startup aims to simplify and speed up the process of getting clothes dry cleaned. While some dry cleaners already offer their own in-house delivery services, Nuwordu said he was inspired to build a service based on more uniform pricing models between in-store and delivery and less rigid delivery schedules.

