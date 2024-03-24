1 teen arrested, 2nd sought in Emporia murder

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- One suspect has been apprehended and deputies continue searching for a second person after a man was fatally shot in Emporia Friday afternoon.

Deputies received a 911 call for a person who had been shot in the 1300 block of Dry Bread Road at 2:50 p.m., according to Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr.

Officials said "lifesaving measures where provided to the victim," who was then taken to Southern Virginia Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Deputies announced Saturday afternoon that they were searching for two suspects in the case.

Marvion Merrill Dugger, 19, and Daesjonte Zyneil Wilson, 18, are wanted on two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men were considered armed and dangerous, so deputies urged folks not to approach them.

Deputies later said in an update Saturday night that Wilson had been arrested.

"This case remains an ongoing investigation," Jarratt said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim."

That victim's name has not yet been released.

Jarratt also thanked Virginia State Police for their aid in the case.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348-4200 and ask for the detective on call. All tips can remain anonymous and can also be submitted by clicking here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!