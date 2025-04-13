HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Video captured the sound of volleys of gunfire early Sunday morning in Henrico's West End.

A neighbor provided doorbell camera footage that captured the shots fired.

"This is what I heard from my home at 3:30," a neighbor, who emailed her doorbell camera footage to WTVR CBS 6, wrote. "Very shocked nothing was reported on it."

Henrico Police were called to the 11000 block of West Broad Street just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to emergency communication logs.

LISTEN: Video captures gunfire in West End hotel parking lot shootout

Video captures gunfire in West End hotel parking lot shootout

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shootout happened after two groups started arguing in a hotel parking lot.



"No one injured but there is collateral damage," Burkett wrote on social media. "Take a listen."

Sources told Burkett that one person was taken into custody after they fled the scene.

No one was injured.

However, five or six cars were damaged by the gunfire, according to sources.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube