Troopers: Drunk driver clocked at 152 mph on Virginia highway

Virginia State Police
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. — A driver clocked traveling 152 miles-per-hour on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to troopers.

The 29-year-old man was stopped on the interstate Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a tweet Tuesday from Virginia State Police.

Troopers posted a portion of the driver's ticket on social media along with a general message for drivers to slow down.

"Speeding & DUI = Too many lives at risk = Arrest," officials posted on Twitter.

Police say he was in a 70 mph zone at the time.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit, or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

