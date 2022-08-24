Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs

DroneUp will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&amp;D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 14:46:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.

DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said in a news release. The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond, the news release said. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.

"This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Youngkin drone 01.jpg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials announce DroneUp LLC's investment in Virginia at an August 24, 2022 news conference outside the executive mansion.

The company previously announced an agreement with Walmart to provide drone delivery services. It said Wednesday that it planned to establish three “drone hubs” at Walmart locations in central Virginia this year.

The governor announced the project at a news conference outside the executive mansion that featured a drone demonstration.

The project is eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded incentives, including over $5 million in grant funding.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone