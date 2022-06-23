Drone video shows Richmond building after winds tore off roof

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drone videos show a bird's-eye view of a Richmond building damaged as destructive storms moved through Central Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Metro Richmond was a "destructive" category of warning, issued for winds of 80 mph.

Winds from the storm ripped off the roof of an apartment building on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near Broad Street.

Richmond Fire said that 12 of the building's units are rented, but that only four people were home when the roof came off.

No one was injured.

One resident who lived in a top-floor unit said there was major damage to his kitchen and bedroom and water damage throughout the apartment.

Structural engineers gave specific instructions to not open the top floor doors, fearing the winds bloated the building and if air escaped rapidly, it could cause the aged brick to crumble or collapse.

Krystal Stallings, who works at a nearby sandwich shop, said the sky changed very fast and the wind whipped off the roof with ease.

She feels everyone in the area was fortunate that no one was injured.

"I am glad they're OK and I hope they have renters insurance," Stallings said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.