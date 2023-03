VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials are working to figure out what started a brush fire at Signature Golf Course in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, and smoke could be seen from miles away.

About 20 acres burned, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials want people to be watchful as high winds could reignite dry grass.