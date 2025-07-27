Drivers rally to roll car to free family after Interstate 85 rollover crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Good Samaritans rallied to roll a car to help free a family trapped after a two-vehicle rollover wreck along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County Saturday evening, according to witnesses.

Troopers were called to the interstate's southbound lanes around 7 p.m. after a pickup truck and a sedan crashed, which caused both vehicles to overturn, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

A woman was traveling with her family back home to South Hill after visiting Richmond when she witnessed the crash.

She said her husband and two teenage sons rushed to help roll the vehicle enough so they could get the baby and then the family out of the flipped car. They worried that the car might catch on fire while waiting for first responders.

Troopers said both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said one driver was charged with DUI.

Troopers said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

