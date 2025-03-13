Drivers call for changes after crash on Interstate 95 backs up traffic for hours: 'It happens all the time'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — An early morning crash on Interstate 95 south in Colonial Heights led to significant traffic backups for miles and delayed commuters for hours.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. on Thursday when a tractor-trailer driver lost control, crashing into a section of guardrail and damaging an overhead sign.

More than five hours later, traffic remained heavily congested as crews worked to clear the area and remove the damaged truck and debris.

Bob Webber, who has lived in Colonial Heights since 2018, expressed concern about the frequency of crashes along that stretch of the interstate. He believes that major changes are needed to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents in the area.

“I think that looks like some major re-engineering in how the traffic flows through this whole area,” Webber said.

Kathleen Dibble, who has lived in Colonial Heights for 35 years, said she "knew exactly where" the crash happened. She agreed that part of I-95 often seems to experience more accidents than other areas.

“It happens all the time in that same spot,” said Dibble, who attributes part of the issue to the merging traffic in this area. “You have people getting off South Park Boulevard, trying to get on 95 south. Then you have people trying to get over to the right, to get on 85.”

Webber echoed the sentiment and noted that "it gets pretty crowded with the traffic that takes off to 85."

"And there’s a lot of time people are criss-crossing lanes and just a lot of close calls," Webber said.

Both Dibble and Webber noted that better signage could aid drivers who need to merge onto Interstate 85, located just a mile away.

Dibble also suggested the need for clearer road markings.

“It goes into two lanes when off 95 right there, but people don’t know that; everybody gets over into one lane," Dibble said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is aware of the issues and confirmed that an improvement project is already in progress to extend the auxiliary lane just north of where the crash happened.

