Driver wanted in Petersburg car wash shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a car wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon in Petersburg.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Washington Street. Crime Insider sources said it happened at a car wash.

Police said the car is similar to an image of a black Chrysler 300 sedan, possibly a 2005 model, the department posted on its Facebook page Saturday evening.

Officers said the car appeared to have chrome around the front windshield, side and rear windows as well as across the back of the trunk.

Petersburg Police Police said this Chrysler 300 is similar to the car involved in a shooting in the 200 block of E. Washington Street in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

"The driver is a light complexioned male wearing a white shirt and orange shorts with dreads," officials said. ‬

Police warned that if people spot the car or driver, they should not to attempt to approach , but dial 911 immediately.

No details were released about possible injuries in the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.