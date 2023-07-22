Driver wanted in deadly Richmond wreck ran from crash scene, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a crash that killed one person on Richmond’s Southside Friday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley Boulevard, according to officers.

Police said an SUV was headed south when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

One of the three people inside the vehicle died at the scene.

Police said the driver ran away.

There was no word on the other person's in the SUV's condition.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.