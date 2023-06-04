Driver wanted for hitting woman, 2-year-old boy in Virginia McDonald's parking lot

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver said hit a woman and a child in a McDonald's parking lot in northwestern Virginia Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the McDonald's at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 50 in Clarke County at 10:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Brent W. Coffey with Virginia State Police.

A woman in a maroon or red-colored SUV was backing out of a parking spot when her vehicle hit a 42-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, Coffey said.

The pair suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to Coffey.

The SUV, which Coffey said may have damage on its driver-side rear, took off in an unknown direction.

Virginia State Police Surveillance images show woman troopers believe hit woman, 2-year-old in Virginia McDonald's parking lot.

Troopers released surveillance images that show the driver is a woman with blonde or light-colored hair wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt.

The McDonald's location is about a 2 hour and 10 minute drive and roughly 125 miles from Richmond.

Anyone with information about the crash, which officials said remains under investigation, is urged to call 540-662-3313 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

