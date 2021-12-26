Driver hits person who ran from car on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver struck a person who got out of a car and ran following a crash on Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police.

WTVR

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m.

"The driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling Eastbound in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, when he struck two vehicles," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the Honda then exited his vehicle and ran on foot across the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Midlothian. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The crash had all westbound and eastbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike closed for much of the evening. The lanes reopened after 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.