Driver shot in Chesterfield neighborhood remains in critical condition

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.--Neighbors say a higher power was looking out for the children in their Chesterfield community Thursday.

They had just gotten off the bus when minutes later, a man driving an SUV was shot, and his Lexus rolled up on a neighbor's lawn as the driver slumped over behind the wheel.

Police with K-9's then began searching the area.

“There's a second wave of small children that live here and for something like this to happen, you're scared to let them out of your sight," said long-time resident Laquita Strange.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots.

Police arrived on scene and then let paramedics take over.

"When they got here, they found a vehicle that was up in a yard and found a male in the driver’s who was slumped over and had a gunshot wound,” said Maj. Mike Louth.

Crime Insider sources say the man was taken to nearby Chippenham Hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

"We’re doing a canvas of the neighborhood to see if we can get video and put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Louth.

People living in the Meadow Oaks community can't believe the pieces are in their front yard, with some saying they haven't seen anything like it in decades.

"You hear about it in other neighborhoods and I was just talking about that,” said Strange. “And it happens here. It's just surprising."

Police are trying to find a motive for shooting, but say they believe the community is not at risk.

