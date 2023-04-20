Watch Now
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash at busy Chesterfield intersection

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chesterfield intersection Wednesday evening.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Apr 19, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chesterfield intersection Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mall Drive and Cranbeck Road around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the wreck involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

Officers said their investigation into what led to the wreck, which closed Cranbeck Road was closed for several hours, remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

